Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

WPM stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

