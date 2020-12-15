Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

