DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

