Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.83-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.45 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

