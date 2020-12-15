Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.45 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

