Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.2-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.89 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.12. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

