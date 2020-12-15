Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

