Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 39.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $92,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $79,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.