Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

