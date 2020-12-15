Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

