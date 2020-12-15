Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ETRN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

