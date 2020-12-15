Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.94% of Equity Commonwealth worth $30,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.