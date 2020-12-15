Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $865,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $293.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.