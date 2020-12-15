Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $865,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $293.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

