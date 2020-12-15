Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE stock opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.68.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.