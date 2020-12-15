Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

NYSE:APD opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

