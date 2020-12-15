Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.