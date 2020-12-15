Financial Contrast: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOHO China and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Risk and Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 55.71% 6.05% 4.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 83.70 $23.48 million $3.27 51.57

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

