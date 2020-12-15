Financial Review: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qorvo and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 5 17 0 2.77 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $160.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Qorvo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 5.44 $334.33 million $5.71 27.06 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.73 -$1.14 million $1.81 18.49

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 12.05% 16.10% 10.76% SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

Summary

Qorvo beats SMART Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

