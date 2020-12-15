First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.