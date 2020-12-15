Five Below’s (FIVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE opened at $159.23 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $167.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,059 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $29,400,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

