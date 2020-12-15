Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE DFP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

