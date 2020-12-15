Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE DFP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

