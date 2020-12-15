Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $20.68.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
