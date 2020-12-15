Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.