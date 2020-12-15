Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
FLC stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
