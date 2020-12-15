Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Fluor stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 84.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

