FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

