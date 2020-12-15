Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $30,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $177.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.28.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

