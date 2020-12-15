Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.28.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

