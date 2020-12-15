GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,237 shares of company stock valued at $11,287,733 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

