GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 655.93 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

