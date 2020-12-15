Head to Head Analysis: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and TRI Pointe Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRI Pointe Group $3.08 billion 0.69 $207.19 million $1.47 11.44

TRI Pointe Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and TRI Pointe Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A TRI Pointe Group 8.27% 12.98% 6.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TRI Pointe Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harbor Custom Development and TRI Pointe Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A TRI Pointe Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

TRI Pointe Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given TRI Pointe Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRI Pointe Group is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

TRI Pointe Group beats Harbor Custom Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, its operations consisted of 137 active selling communities and 30,029 lots owned or controlled. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

