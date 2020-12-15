HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HEXO stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.