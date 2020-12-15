Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,266. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

