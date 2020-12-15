IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist assumed coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $365.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

