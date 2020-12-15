IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDA. Sidoti dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

IDACORP stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

