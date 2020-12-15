IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.