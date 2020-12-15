IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $315.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.