Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

