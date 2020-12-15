InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

InspireMD stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

