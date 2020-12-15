iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

EEM opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

