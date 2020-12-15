iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

EWG opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

