iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

