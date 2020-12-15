iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $131.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

