Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $27.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $76.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $20.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,151.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,143.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,161.05. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

