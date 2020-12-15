JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.05, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.