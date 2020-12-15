Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

