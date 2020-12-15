Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.