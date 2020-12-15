KeyCorp Begins Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.