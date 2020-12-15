Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after acquiring an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 151.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

