Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 422,862 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

