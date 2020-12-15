Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

